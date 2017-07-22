Radio Biafra Director Nnamdi Kanu is not happy with the conditions attached to his bail by the Federal High Court in Abuja. The court had ordered that he must not be seen at a rally or with more than 10 persons if he wants to enjoy continued freedom. He'd agreed to the conditions when he was in prison. Now, not so much. On July 1, 2017, he filed a motion asking that the conditions be made away with. According to him, parts of the bail conditions prohibiting him from being seen in a crowd exceeding 10 persons, granting press interviews and holding or attending rallies, violated his constitutional rights. The conditions are excessive, he said. These activities were what led to his incarceration in the first place- hate speeches, inciting the public and so on. The defense is yet to file an opposing motion. His trial is set to continue on October 17.