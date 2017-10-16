The leader of a pro-Biafran separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra, has apparently gone missing, prompting speculation as to his whereabouts on the eve of his trial on treason charges. Nnamdi Kanu has not been seen in public since troops were deployed to Umuahia, Abia State last month. Kanu, who wants a separate state for the Igbo people who dominated the country’s southeast, has been on bail since April. He is scheduled to appear in court in Abuja on Tuesday. His lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, told AFP: “Only the army can tell us where he is. Either they arrested him or they killed him. “If he is alive, they should bring him to the court on Tuesday.” Justice ministry spokesman Salihu Othman Isah said whether the trial goes ahead depends on Kanu’s appearance and the judge. “I can’t tell you specifically what will happen,” he added.