The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) says it has opened an embassy in Spain in a new video shared by Kayode Ogundamisi, a journalist on his Facebook account. The group is seeking an independent state for the south-east and adjoining areas. In the video, Uchenna Asiegbu, IPOB directorate head, is seen taking a guest on a tour of the facility. Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the group and director of Radio Biafra, is facing charges of treason, and he has been in detention since 2015. Kanu, who is regarded as the president of the “Republic of Biafra”, initiated the idea of planting “embassies” across the world. See video: