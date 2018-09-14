  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Metro Biafra: Police warn troublemakers to stay clear of Delta – TODAY.NG

#1
The Delta Police Command says there is no cause for alarm over the threat by the proscribed pro-Biafra groups to shut down commercial activities across the South East and South-South areas.

The command spokesperson, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Asaba that …



Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2NGkQ8F

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top