The Delta Police Command says there is no cause for alarm over the threat by the proscribed pro-Biafra groups to shut down commercial activities across the South East and South-South areas.
The command spokesperson, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Asaba that …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2NGkQ8F
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The command spokesperson, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Asaba that …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2NGkQ8F
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[61]