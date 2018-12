Muhammad555 said: Why do Ibos want Biafra even through they are among the most successful businessmen in the country? Which states do they want include? What percentage of them want leave? Click to expand...

I think there is a feeling that they do not have a stake in leadership in the country. Biafra now sounds like a call for restructuring. All region seem to what the same thing.But like the UK and Brexit, it might be a poisoned golden chalice