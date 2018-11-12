Metro Bianca Ojukwu remembers late husband and Biafra warlord Chukwuemeka Ojukwu on wedding anniversary – Legit Ng

#1
Sometimes love happens in the strangest places and such is the case of the relationship between former beauty queen, Bianca Ojukwu, and late military officer and Biafra warlord, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

The love between the couple faced a …



Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking Naija news ▷ Read on LEGIT.NG 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2Dht2GD

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top