Sometimes love happens in the strangest places and such is the case of the relationship between former beauty queen, Bianca Ojukwu, and late military officer and Biafra warlord, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.
The love between the couple faced a …
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking Naija news ▷ Read on LEGIT.NG 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2Dht2GD
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The love between the couple faced a …
Read more via Nigeria News today & Breaking Naija news ▷ Read on LEGIT.NG 24/7 – https://ift.tt/2Dht2GD
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[55]