The winner of the highly anticipated Big Brother Naija 4 will be going home with the sum of N30 million.
With the new season of Big Brother Naija making its highly anticipated premiere on June 30, the winner will be getting N30million cash prize and a total prize …
via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2x7jGsM
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
With the new season of Big Brother Naija making its highly anticipated premiere on June 30, the winner will be getting N30million cash prize and a total prize …
via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2x7jGsM
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]