Submit Post Advertise

Entertainment Bill Cosby’s Daughter Ensa Dead at 44 (UPDATE) – TMZ

Discussion in 'Entertainment' started by ese, Feb 27, 2018 at 12:52 PM. Views count: 184

Tags:
  1. ese

    ese Administrator

    The 44-year-old died Friday night in Massachusetts … sources tell TMZ.

    Ensa was always in her dad’s corner, releasing a statement last year, “My father has been publicly lynched in the media and my family, my young daughter, my young niece and nephew have had to stand helplessly by and watch the double standard or pretending to protect the rights of some but ignoring the rights of others.”

    ensa cosby.JPG

    via TMZ – http://ift.tt/2FBOy8k
    -------------
    Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Feb 27, 2018 at 1:25 PM
    ese, Feb 27, 2018 at 12:52 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Bill Cosby’s Daughter
    1. ese
      Entertainment

      Erykah Badu: I Love Bill Cosby! Hitler Had Good in Him! – The Hollywood Gossip

      ese, Jan 25, 2018, in forum: Entertainment
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      37
      ese
      Jan 25, 2018
    2. ese
      Entertainment

      Bill Cosby Performs For The First Time After Scandal And Jokes ”I Used To Be A Comedian”

      ese, Jan 23, 2018, in forum: Entertainment
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      93
      ese
      Jan 23, 2018
    3. Kenneth Chimaobi
      Entertainment

      New York Magazine’s Cover: Meet 35 Women Allegedly Raped By American Comedian Bill Cosby

      Kenneth Chimaobi, Jul 27, 2015, in forum: Entertainment
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,024
      Kenneth Chimaobi
      Jul 27, 2015
    4. Vunderkind
      Entertainment

      Bill Cosby Tells Woman to "Be Careful About Drinking Around" Him

      Vunderkind, Jan 10, 2015, in forum: Entertainment
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      806
      Vunderkind
      Jan 10, 2015
    5. Samod Biobaku
      Entertainment

      Tennessee University Cancels Bill Cosby's Appearance Over Rape Allegations

      Samod Biobaku, Nov 29, 2014, in forum: Entertainment
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      686
      Samod Biobaku
      Nov 29, 2014
    6. Samod Biobaku
      Entertainment

      Rape Allegations Haunt Bill Cosby

      Samod Biobaku, Nov 17, 2014, in forum: Entertainment
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      802
      Samod Biobaku
      Nov 17, 2014
    7. Samod Biobaku
      Entertainment

      Bill Cosby: Actress Reveals How Comedian Raped Her For Years

      Samod Biobaku, Oct 30, 2014, in forum: Entertainment
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,846
      Samod Biobaku
      Oct 30, 2014

    Comments