World Bill Gates Back On Top Of The World's Rich List

    For just a few hours, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos shot past Bill Gates as the richest person in the world on Thursday.

    Shares of the online retailer had surged as U.S. markets opened, and climbed as much as 2.9 percent just before noon in New York, giving Bezos a net worth of $92.3 billion. Then, with investors bracing for the Seattle-based company to report second-quarter results after the close, the shares tumbled.

    Amazon fell 0.7 percent on the day, leaving Bezos with $89.3 billion and keeping him in second place on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index behind Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates who has held the top spot since May 2013.

    Source: Bloomberg
     
