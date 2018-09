Bill Gates, cofounder of Microsoft, is the world's second-richest person, sitting on an estimated net worth of $95.7 billion , according to Forbes.It's hard to imagine what to do with that amount of money, but Gates knows how to make the most of it. While he has some indulgences — like a Washington estate worth $125 million , a private airplane, and a luxury car collection — they only make up a fraction of his massive fortune.