Bill Gates, the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), says the Nigerian government needs to gain credibility with citizens in order to generate more revenue domestically to fund the nation’s development.
Gates said Nigeria still has some of the smallest tax-to-GDP ratios anywhere in the world — and needs to improve the quality of spending to gain credibility with citizens.
