Business Bill Gates: Nigerian govt needs to gain credibility with citizens - The Cable

#1
Bill Gates, the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), says the Nigerian government needs to gain credibility with citizens in order to generate more revenue domestically to fund the nation’s development.

Gates said Nigeria still has some of the smallest tax-to-GDP ratios anywhere in the world — and needs to improve the quality of spending to gain credibility with citizens.

gates.PNG

read more
 
[3]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top