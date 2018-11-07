Metro Billionaire Businessman, Sunny Odogwu, Passes at 87 – Thisdaylive

Billionaire industrialist and publisher of the defunct Post Express Newspapers, Chief Sunny Odogwu, has passed on at 87.

Odogwu, who holds the prestigious traditional title of ‘Ide Ahaba’ of Asaba Kingdom in Delta State, died on Monday night in his Lagos home. …



