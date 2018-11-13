Entertainment Billionaire Dangote wishes DJ Cuppy a happy birthday (video) – YabaLeftOnline

#1
Billionaire Businessman, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has sent his friend’s daughter, DJ Cuppy a happy birthday shout out.

In the trending video, the Businessman can be heard saying, “Hi Cuppy, this is Uncle Aliko, I called to wish you a very very happy birtdhay in good health with long life, and God’s …



via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2FjYTt2

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[64]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top