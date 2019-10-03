Justforex_nb_campaign

Hauwa Indimi, the daughter of Maiduguri billionaire oil mogul Mohammed Indimi and her husband Mohammed Yar’Adua, the son of late NNPC boss, have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Hauwa announced the good news today on Instagram. Sharing a photo of herself cradling the newborn , she wrote: "Our little …

