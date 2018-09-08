  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Business Billionaire Jack Ma prepares for life after Alibaba. He’ll retire Monday, report says – Los Angeles Times News

#1
Jack Ma, China’s richest man, is laying the groundwork for a future away from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., the company he co-founded and turned into an e-commerce juggernaut.

On Friday, the New York Times reported that Ma said he...



Read more via Los Angeles Times News – https://ift.tt/2CvNGnx

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[88]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top