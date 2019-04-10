Justice Adedayo Akintoye of an Igbosere High Court, Lagos, on Wednesday ordered the suspected kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a Evans to engage a counsel by May 17.
Akintoye gave the order due to the absence of Evans’ counsel, Mr Chino Obiagwu, SAN, for the third time in …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2VAg9xR
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Akintoye gave the order due to the absence of Evans’ counsel, Mr Chino Obiagwu, SAN, for the third time in …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2VAg9xR
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[59]