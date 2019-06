Billionaire and founder of Coscharis group, Cosmos Maduka, was spotted in a viral video preaching the Gospel in Lagos. While preaching, Cosmos Maduka who had a Yoruba interpreter disclosed that he gave his life to Christ 46 years ago and witnessed a turnaround even though he is the least …Read more via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2WxW9jd Get More Nigeria Metro News