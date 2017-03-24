French pharmaceutical firm, Biogaran, has announced the takeover of Swipha, manufacturers and distributors of pharmaceutical products all around the country. Biogran specialises in generic and biosimilar medicines. It will be taking over all activities of Swipha, the firm said. It said this is part of its efforts to expand its horizons. “Biogaran’s international expansion strategy is to create synergies by bringing its expertise and investment capacity in production tools to existing structures”, said Pascal Brière, President of Biogaran. “Swipha’s know-how, network and reputation have immediately convinced us that it was the right partner for us. Likewise, Nigeria quickly came out as the best entry point on the African continent with its strong population and solid economic fundamentals, including a very dynamic market economy”. Swipha was the first Nigerian pharmaceutical company to obtain ISO 9001 certification in 2007. It was approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2014, employs 300 people locally and generated a record sale of NGN 4bn (approximately € 20 million) in 2012.