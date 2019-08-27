Peju Ajayi, 30, an indigene and resident of a rural community in Badagry town in Lagos State has just given birth to her fourth child.
All of her children were born in a Traditional Birth Attendant, TBA, home and none of them …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2KZ8uGc
Get More Nigeria Metro News
All of her children were born in a Traditional Birth Attendant, TBA, home and none of them …
Read more via Vanguard News – https://ift.tt/2KZ8uGc
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[50]