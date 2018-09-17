stylist Ade Samuel who has worked with stars including Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright had her ‘Lagos Night’s’ birthday bash featured in Vogue.
Stylist to the stars Ade Samuel has had a monumental year and has styled a whole host of …
via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2MQ0QMc
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Stylist to the stars Ade Samuel has had a monumental year and has styled a whole host of …
via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2MQ0QMc
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[91]