Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Entertainment Bishop Apologizes for ‘Too Friendly’ Hug With Ariana Grande at Aretha Franklin’s Funeral – Time

#1
The bishop at Aretha Franklin’s star-studded funeral is apologizing for getting too touchy with singer Ariana Grande.

Bishop Charles H. Ellis III has issued an apology after receiving criticism for seemingly touching Ariana Grande’s breast while on stage...



via More Top Stories – Google News – https://ift.tt/2ov51Dl

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[66]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top