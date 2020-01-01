Metro Bishop David Oyedepo Releases His 2020 Prophecies (Read Full Details) – Naijaloaded

#1
Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church has released his prophecies for the new year 2020. During the Church’s 2019 cross-over night at their headquarters in Ota, Ogun State, Oyedepo disclosed that Nigerians would break limits in all their endeavours.
Oyedepo-1.jpg



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Qvazv6

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top