A mild drama, Thursday, played out at the Lagos office of the Embassy of the United States as the founder of Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State and Living Faith Church Worldwide, otherwise known as Winners’ Chapel International, Bishop David Oyedepo was denied visa.

But an ace comedian, Abovi Ugboma, popularly known as Bovi was lucky with the embassy as he was issued the visa.

However, his wife, Kris Asimonye, was not as lucky as she was denied the travelling document.

