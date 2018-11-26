Entertainment Blac Chyna’s mum comes for those slamming her over visit to Nigeria [Video] – pulse.ng –

#1
Blac Chyna's mum doesn't have nice words for those who have been calling out her over her visit to Nigeria.

Blac Chyna’s mum, Tokyo Toni has come to her rescue as she slams those who have accused her of coming to Nigeria to sell …



via pulse.ng – Nigeria’s entertainment & lifestyle platform online – https://ift.tt/2R93bEN

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top