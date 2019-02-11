Entertainment Black Panther roars with early Grammy Award win for musical score – CNET

#1
You’ll hear the sounds of Wakanda forever. Black Panther won an early Grammy Award for best score soundtrack for visual media in advance of Sunday night’s awards ceremony.

Composer Ludwig Göransson was chatting with Variety when he received the news. “(Director) Ryan Coogler.....



via CNET – https://cnet.co/2SDnlLs

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[31]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top