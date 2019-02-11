You’ll hear the sounds of Wakanda forever. Black Panther won an early Grammy Award for best score soundtrack for visual media in advance of Sunday night’s awards ceremony.
Composer Ludwig Göransson was chatting with Variety when he received the news. “(Director) Ryan Coogler.....
via CNET – https://cnet.co/2SDnlLs
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Composer Ludwig Göransson was chatting with Variety when he received the news. “(Director) Ryan Coogler.....
via CNET – https://cnet.co/2SDnlLs
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[31]