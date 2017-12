Nonso Amadi will be performing like he’s looking for iPhone charger to borrow from strangers.



I had no Idea who Nonso Amadi was so i googled him and his songs and i was beyond impressed, then I saw the video of the young mans life show. It's like Yahoo can manifest in any form o.



Why will Nonso Amadi perform in a concert and not perform live with a band and background singers? Like are you a kpangolo musician?



Nonso Amadi performance was enjoyed by people who attended the concert live but online attendants think he was looking for his charger and therefore had a bad performance. I saw the reaction of fans present in the hall - in short we enjoyed it!



I don't even know about 'knocking confidence' . Trust Nonso Amadi's talent will speak for him, but where's the error room afforded upcoming acts?

Why are you pretending tongue lashing an upstart is the same thing as criticising an established act?



