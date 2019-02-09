Five years after pledging a $5 billion commitment with Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, Investment firm Blackstone Group LP is withdrawing its pact and exiting from its Africa subsidiary, Black Rhino Group.
According to an unidentified person familiar with the process, Blackstone Group is said to be planning on selling Black Rhino Group back …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2E0uWLO
Get more: Nigeria Business News
According to an unidentified person familiar with the process, Blackstone Group is said to be planning on selling Black Rhino Group back …
Read more via Nairametrics – http://bit.ly/2E0uWLO
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[21]