Politics Blaming traditional rulers amounts to failure, Balarabe Musa tells FG – Vanguard News

#1
The worsening security situation in some parts of the country, particularly in Zamfara state, North-West Nigeria, has in the past few weeks fetched the nation local and international opprobrium.

Almost on a daily basis, gunmen whose identity remained a subject of conjecture, continue to maim …



Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2UYVZjK

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[29]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top