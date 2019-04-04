World Blast Injures 18 In Philippines Restaurant – Leadership Newspaper

#1
A bomb exploded at a restaurant in the southern Philippines yesterday, wounding at least 18 people in a suspected revenge attack by a militant group, security officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast in the mostly Christian city of Isulan on the southern …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2Uryvns

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[49]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top