Visually-impaired teenage artist dazzles with Dangote, Fayose's portraits •Three blind siblings seek help to pay school fees From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha They are three siblimgs, and they share one sad condition: they were all born blind. In spite of their disability, the kids are exhibiting great skills. The eldest, Christian Anigor, an SSI student at Ebonyi State Special Secondary School for the Blind, Opeffia Izzi, recently brought tears to many eyes when he presented the portraits of Africa's richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, and Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayo Fayose. The three siblings from Obegu Izicha in Abakiliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi State are appealing to the federal and state governments, non-governmental organisations, corporate bodies and individuals to come to their aid in funding their education. The three blind children, two boys and a girl, live with their mother, a poor widow in the village. She has for a while found it difficult to feed the family, let alone pay their school fees. In 2013, The Sun published a story on the pathetic state of the visually-impaired children. The report attracted sympathisers who constructed a modest house for them in place of the mud hut with a thatched roof that they used to live in. Some of those who responded after the publication also contributed towards the school fees of the eldest son, Christian Anigor. He is now 18 and in Senior Secondary School 1 (SSS1). His younger ones, 16-year-old Charity Anigor, is in Junior Secondary School 1 (JSS1), and 12-year-old Chikaodili Anigor, in Primary 6, have financial challenges and are finding it difficult to continue with their education. In spite of his disability, Christian is a gifted artist. Many were amazed when he displayed his works at The Sun's office recently. Christian, while speaking on the artworks, said that he was inspired to draw Dangote due to the business mogul's amazing philanthropic and humanitarian heart, stressing that he had been assisting those in the internally displaced persons camps in the country. He said that he also loved the Ekiti State governor, Fayose. The blind but brilliant boy said: "Nigeria, Africa and the world see and hear about Dangote and his philanthropic activities in the areas of education, health and youth empowerment. We that were born blind hear of him as a father to the fatherless and eyes to the blind. "We are aware of his call to the Nigerian public to come out to help the displaced persons at their various camps in Maiduguri, Borno State. This was after his donation of billions of naira in cash and foodstuff to the camps." Christian said he was writing a book, Aliko Dangote: Friend of the Poor and Disabled, and solicited support for the book's production. He also commended Fayose for providing Christmas clothes for orphans and children of the poor in Ekiti State. Christian also lauded eminent businessmen, Chief Sampson Ogah and Chief Chika Okafor for providing roofs for many homes in the South East, thereby shielding the occupants from the sun, rain and storm. He then made an appeal to privileged Nigerians to come to his siblings' aid. He said, "We, the three siblings born blind, also appeal to our brothers and sisters to assist us. We are hungry and need shelter from the sun and the rain." Anyone that wishes to contribute to the education of the children may reach Christian on 08106851151.