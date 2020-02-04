Austin Usman Okai has been arraigned again for his publication calling on Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello to pay workers' salary in Kogi state.Okai, a popular blogger and the convener of PDP National Youth Frontiers, was re-arraigned at the Federal High Court, Lokoja. The case was brought against him by SARS, who claim that his publication calling on Governor Bello to pay Kogi state workers is capable of inciting the masses against the government.