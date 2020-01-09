Metro Bloody day in Niger as bandits kill 4, kidnap chief imam, 20 others – Legit.ng

#1
Mayhem reigned temporarily on Wednesday 8, as suspected bandits attacked a town in Munya local government area of Niger state kidnapping the chief imam of Beni central mosque, Mallam Umar Mohammed.

Apart from the Islamic clergyman, at least 20 other residents were kidnapped and taken away by the bandits, …

man.JPG

Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/35H2U2J

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top