Bloody Easter as gunmen kill 11 worshippers in Benue …

Eleven persons were reportedly killed and many unaccounted for in a Good Friday attack by gunmen on worshippers returning from church at Tse-Aye and Tse-Ngibo, Ikurav Tiev in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.
