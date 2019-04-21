Metro Bloody Easter as gunmen kill 11 worshippers in Benue – Vanguard News

Eleven persons were reportedly killed and many unaccounted for in a Good Friday attack by gunmen on worshippers returning from church at Tse-Aye and Tse-Ngibo, Ikurav Tiev in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

Bloody Easter as gunmen kill 11 worshippers in Benue



