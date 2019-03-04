Entertainment Bloody liar! Cubana Chief Priest wickedly drags Hushpuppi in new social media rant – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Things are far from okay between former best friends Cubana Chief Priest and Hushpuupi.

Following Hushpuppi revealing that he recently acquired two luxury cars a Bentley Bentayaga and a Rolls Royce, many are of the opinion he lied as he is yet to show receipts for both cars. One of …



via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2SFOQzW

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top