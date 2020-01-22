World Bloomberg: Apple will start making a smaller, cheaper iPhone in February – Engadget

#1
Apple might launch a new low-cost iPhone very, very soon. According to Bloomberg, the tech giant’s suppliers will start assembling an affordable iPhone model, the company’s first since the iPhone SE, as soon as February.

Further, Apple will reportedly unveil the device in March. Reports, rumors and predictions about …

apple.JPG

Read more via Engadget – https://ift.tt/2RC3yt6

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[57]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top