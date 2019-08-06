JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics BMO Knocks Soyinka, Falana, Others Over Comments On Sowore’s Arrest – Nairaland

#1
The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has asked Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, Femi Falana (SAN) and other Nigerians who condemned the arrest of leader of ‘RevolutionNow’, Omoyele Sowore to retrace their steps.

In a statement on Monday by its chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, the BMO specifically …

soyinka.jpg

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2YNBOmJ

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top