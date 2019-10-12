The 2019 edition of Silverbird‘s Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) pageantry ended a few minutes ago with Miss Rivers, Nyekachi Douglas crowned winner.
She will also represent Nigeria at the Miss World 2019 pageantry which will be held on December 14th, at the ExCeL London in London....
