The police have launched a manhunt for a boat conductor, Kole Adebayo, over the death of Abiona Ajisefinni at Igbogun village in Lekki Local Council Development Area of Lagos State on February 15. According to sources, Adebayo stabbed the deceased with a sharp object while working as a conductor aboard his father’s boat. It was gathered that the suspect had a disagreement with the late Ajisefinni’s sister, Abosede, who was a passenger on the boat. The Nation learnt that Adebayo plucked some bananas from the bunch Abosede bought in the market, leading to quarrel between them. It was learnt that the argument led to a fight when they got to shore. The late Ajisefinni, who came to the waterfront to assist his sister with her load, sighted them fighting and rushed to her defence. Having settled the quarrel and scolded Adebayo for fighting with a woman, the late Ajisefinni carried his sister’s load and headed home. But unknown to him, the still enraged Adebayo allegedly pursued him stabbed him from behind. Adebayo was said to have fled the community with a friend, Asumo Giwa after the attack.