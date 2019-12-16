Entertainment Bobrisky acquires Bentley, advises ladies to work for their money – Legit.ng

#1
Nigerian cross dresser and rumoured gay man, Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky, has added a Bentley to his growing fleet of cars.

Recall a while ago, Bobrisky bought a 2019 Range Rover to celebrate his 27th birthday. Despite the drama surrounding his birthday bash that never took place, the effeminate …

bently.JPG

via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2PsxPuN

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top