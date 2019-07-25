Celebrated Lagos socialite, Okuneye Idris, was on Monday arrested by the police over the sum of N665k he owed to a boutique.
According to an eyewitness, the arrest was due to the fact that he breached an endorsement agreement between the two parties.....
via Instablog9ja – https://ift.tt/2YhoV44
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
According to an eyewitness, the arrest was due to the fact that he breached an endorsement agreement between the two parties.....
via Instablog9ja – https://ift.tt/2YhoV44
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]