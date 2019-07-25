JustForex Trading - Start Now

Entertainment Bobrisky arrested over N665k debt . – Instablog9ja

#1
Celebrated Lagos socialite, Okuneye Idris, was on Monday arrested by the police over the sum of N665k he owed to a boutique.

According to an eyewitness, the arrest was due to the fact that he breached an endorsement agreement between the two parties.....

instablog.JPG

via Instablog9ja – https://ift.tt/2YhoV44

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top