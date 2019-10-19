Nigerian male cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky attempted to take off her bra to prove to a fan that her breasts are real.
The web user had accused the controversy celebrity of having fake boobs after she went live on Instagram and he joined the …
via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Msr6PQ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The web user had accused the controversy celebrity of having fake boobs after she went live on Instagram and he joined the …
via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Msr6PQ
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 37.1 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[0]