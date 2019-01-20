Entertainment Bobrisky claims he now has real breasts – Laila’s Blog

#1
Popular Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky has claimed he now possesses real breasts after his follower have been wondering if he had been padding his chest all the while.

Bobrisky claims he now has real breasts For some time now, Nigerians have been pondering how Bobrisky developed figure-8 curves …



via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2AXiACd

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top