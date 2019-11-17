Entertainment Bobrisky Debunks Rumors Of Tonto Dikeh’s Deportation (Photo) – Information Nigeria

#1
Cross-dresser Bobrisky Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky, has debunked claims that Tonto Dikeh was arrested and risks being deported. The cross-dresser who is a well-known best friend to actress Tonto Dikeh has opened up about reports that Tonto Dikeh was arrested and risks being deported from to Dubai. Recall that yesterday, …


Bobrisky-and-Tonto-Dikeh-stun-in-bathrobes-lailasnews.jpg


via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Ks8w90


-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[79]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top