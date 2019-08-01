Justforex_nb_campaign

Entertainment Bobrisky Promises To Give Tacha N1 Million - Pulse Nigeria

#1
Popular Cross Dresser has promised to give disqualified BBNaija housemate, Tacha N1,000,000.

Bobrisky has always pledged her support for Tacha,and before now he has even suggested a bank account should be open for Donations.

Bobrisky share Tacha’s picture on his instagram Page and wrote

tach and bob.PNG

read more
 
[63]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top