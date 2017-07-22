Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole fighting the Boko Haram terrorist in Borno have rescued Abba Mustapha, an injured suspected terrorist after heavy bombardment in Ngala, Borno State. Lt. Col. Kingsley Samuel, Deputy Director, Army Public Relations Department, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Maiduguri. Abba was captured during a counter attack operation launched by the troops following an attack at their location. According to Abba, 8 of his colleagues were killed. Also recovered from the terrorists were 3 AK 47 rifles, 2 AK 47 magazines, 2 FN rifles magazines and 3 KPM link belts. Speaking on the operation, Lt. Col. Kingsley said the troops of Lafiya Dole acted according to rules of engagement on armed conflict, especially as it relates to prisoners of war. He also said was full of joy to God and the Nigerian Army for sparing his life and taking care of his wounds