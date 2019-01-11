Reports reaching PREMIUM TIMES from credible military sources say that Boko Haram insurgents last night carried out yet another attack on two Borno villages.“Damasak and Rann are currently under attack,” said the source who would not want his name published.Damasak and Rann are both headquarters of two border local government areas, Abadam and Kala-Balge, both in Borno state. The former is located in northern Borno while the latter is remotely located in the central senatorial district of Borno.The two communities have suffered their fair share of Boko Haram hostilities that led to the displacement of their residents between 2015 and 2017.