Boko Haram insurgents are currently attacking Makalama, a village in Gatamwarwa ward, Chibok local government area of Borno state.
This is coming barely two months after the insurgents attacked Mifa, also in Chibok, killing the village head. “They came in this night (Sunday) through the nearby deserted Gogumdi village,” …
