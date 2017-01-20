The Nigerian army has repelled an attack by Boko Haram terrorists on the IDP camp at Rann, Borno state, which was of recent "mistakenly" bombed by the Nigeria Air Force. According to reports, over 100 Boko Haram fighters launched the attack on Thursday evening, engaging soldiers in a gunbattle that lasted for hours. One witness said eight Boko Haram fighters were killed and one soldier was injured, though others said the toll was still being determined. The witnesses, who included aid workers and camp residents, spoke on condition of anonymity because of safety fears. The death toll fromo the "accidental" bombing has risen to 90, Doctors Without Borders, MSF, says.