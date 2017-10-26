A Nigerian military base in Sasawa town of Damaturu Local Government Area in Yobe State has been attacked by Boko Haram terrorists, Channels says. According to a top security source, eight soldiers including an officer and a civilian were killed, while several others were injured in the attack which took place on Tuesday. “I can authoritatively confirm to you that there was an attack at dawn yesterday at Sasawa and eight military personnel, including an officer as well as a civilian, were killed during the raid,” he said. “The insurgents overran the military base having come with seven gun trucks and took the soldiers on guard unawares.” The source added that several soldiers were still missing at the time of taking stock of the destruction. The spokesman for 3 Division, Nigerian Army base in Damaturu, Colonel Kayode Ogunsanya, confirmed the attack, but said casualty was recorded on both sides. He said although details were still sketchy, the troops on ground were prompt as the attack was successfully repelled.