Submit Post Advertise

Metro Boko Haram Attacks Yobe Military Base, Kills 8 Soldiers

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Oct 26, 2017 at 8:57 AM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    A Nigerian military base in Sasawa town of Damaturu Local Government Area in Yobe State has been attacked by Boko Haram terrorists, Channels says.

    According to a top security source, eight soldiers including an officer and a civilian were killed, while several others were injured in the attack which took place on Tuesday.

    “I can authoritatively confirm to you that there was an attack at dawn yesterday at Sasawa and eight military personnel, including an officer as well as a civilian, were killed during the raid,” he said.

    “The insurgents overran the military base having come with seven gun trucks and took the soldiers on guard unawares.”

    The source added that several soldiers were still missing at the time of taking stock of the destruction.

    The spokesman for 3 Division, Nigerian Army base in Damaturu, Colonel Kayode Ogunsanya, confirmed the attack, but said casualty was recorded on both sides.

    He said although details were still sketchy, the troops on ground were prompt as the attack was successfully repelled.
     

    Attached Files:

    Lequte, Oct 26, 2017 at 8:57 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Boko Haram Attacks
    1. Samguine
      Metro

      Four Teenage Suicide Bombers Dead In Failed Boko Haram Attack

      Samguine, Oct 12, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      617
      Samguine
      Oct 12, 2017
    2. Lequte
      Metro

      Borno: Boko Haram Attacks Bama Again

      Lequte, Sep 30, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,522
      Lequte
      Sep 30, 2017
    3. Samguine
      Metro

      Boko Haram Attack Bornu Village, Kill 3 Persons

      Samguine, Sep 28, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      570
      Samguine
      Sep 28, 2017
    4. kemi
      Metro

      Boko Haram Raids Borno Village at Night, Kills 4

      kemi, Aug 13, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      610
      kemi
      Aug 13, 2017
    5. Lequte
      Metro

      Fresh Boko Haram Attack in Adamawa: Many Feared Killed, 60 Houses Razed

      Lequte, Aug 10, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      763
      Lequte
      Aug 10, 2017
    6. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Explosions Rock Maiduguri As Suicide Bombers Attack Hospital

      RemmyAlex, Aug 4, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      3,551
      Oloche Moses Okwori
      Aug 4, 2017
    7. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Boko Haram Attacks Mildo community, Kills 7

      RemmyAlex, Aug 2, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      3
      Views:
      1,367
      curator
      Aug 2, 2017

    Comments