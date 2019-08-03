JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Boko Haram: Buhari admits Nigeria is facing new form of threat from terrorists – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Buhari says his his administration is committed to promoting a vision of a secure, safe, just, peaceful country.

President Muhammadu Buhari has admitted that Nigeria is facing a form of threat and other security challenges from Boko Haram terrorists....

pmb.JPG

Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2GG4oQL

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top